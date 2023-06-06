13 Things Not to Do on a Luxury Cruise

When you're cruising with the rich and glamourous, you don't want to out yourself as a country bumpkin. Even well-heeled, well-traveled folks might not know all the unwritten rules of luxury cruise ship life if it's your first time onboard. So how do you keep yourself from committing an embarrassing faux pas -- or missing out on an opportunity that will enhance your cruise vacation?

Cruise Critic to the rescue! With many sailings on high-end vessels under our belts, the following things are what not to do on a luxury cruise.