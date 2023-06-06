13 More Things Not to Do on Your First Cruise

When it comes to cruising's dos and don'ts, Cruise Critic members are quick with great advice. Our well-traveled readers will help any first-time cruiser avoid making those big-time mistakes that could ruin a cruise. Whether you're a newbie or veteran cruiser, here are 13 things not to do on your cruise -- as advised by the most avid sailors.

Still want more? Check out another 5 mistakes to avoid on your first cruise.