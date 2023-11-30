Sailing to the Caribbean isn’t just embarking on a journey to tropical paradise; it can also feel like traveling back in time.

From pre-Columbian marvels to the oldest colonial cities in the Americas, the region is a living historical museum of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. History buffs have plenty of opportunities to geek out on the Caribbean’s storied, often complex and always fascinating past.

What’s more, most historical sites can be easily explored on a shore excursion or independently. Better still, some are well within walking distance from your cruise ship. Here are 12 of our favorite Caribbean attractions that offer a window to the past.