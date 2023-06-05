12 Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations on a Cruise

4. Rostock/Warnemunde, Germany: Northern Beaches and Berlin Day Trips

Warnemunde Yes, Germany has beaches, and Warnemünde -- a district within the larger port city of Rostock on the northern coast -- is home to a few of them. Even more surprising is how this historic fishing village has managed to keep its quaintness, vibrancy and charm despite being near major cities like Berlin and Hamburg.

In fact, many cruisers head to Berlin when they call on Warnemünde/Rostock. However, the journey by bus or train can take over two hours. As an alternative, take advantage of this town's unassuming beauty, relaxed ambiance and lack of crowds.

Things to Do in Rostock and Warnemünde, Germany, on a Cruise: For getting to the beach, grab a quick taxi/ rideshare or even the local bus if you're adventurous enough and head to Warnemünde Strand.

There are chair and umbrella rentals in season for beachgoers. For those who'd prefer spending extra time on the water as opposed to in it, look for a variety of boating options, including harbor tours and speedboat rides.

If all you want is to stretch your legs and enjoy a bit of local flavor, try Karl's at Pier 7, which is a popular restaurant within walking distance of the cruise terminal.

In Rostock, go for a stroll on the serene promenade situated on Alter Strom, a channel that was dug in 1423. You can admire the shimmering waters and the charming shops and restaurants along the way.

How to Cruise to Rostock/Warnemunde: Among the lines that regularly visit are AIDA, Azamara, MSC Cruises, Viking Ocean Cruises, Oceania, Regent Seven Seas, Seabourn and Norwegian. Silversea and Disney Cruise Line offer more limited options.