The small, beautiful island of Barbados is a must-see on any Eastern Caribbean cruise. Beyond its rich cultural heritage and charming architecture, this speck of land directly to the east of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is renowned as the ultimate beach destination due to its relatively small size and, therefore, short distances from powdery sand and turquoise water.

As a rule of thumb, the west and south coasts of the island have soft sand and calm, shallow waters, while the Atlantic-facing east and north coasts are better suited for surfing.

With such an abundance of beautiful Barbados beaches to choose from, most cruisers find themselves struggling to choose just one. Continue reading for an overview of our 12 favorite Barbados beaches.