11 Ways to Make Your Dream Cruise a Reality

We all have a dream cruise we can name on the spot. (Take a moment to think about yours right now -- sigh.) Not everyone knows how to make that fantasy a reality. Perhaps you've been flummoxed by how to save for vacation when just paying the bills is hard enough. Or maybe you don't know where to begin to look for good deals on an expensive vacation. Sure, life would be easier if you had a money tree sprouting in your backyard. But if you can learn a few money-saving tricks, you may find your dream cruise is possible after all.

Whether your goal is a first cruise in the Mediterranean, a suite on a luxury liner or a bucket-list itinerary, we have 11 tips that will help get you there. Who needs money trees anyway?