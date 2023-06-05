11 Virgin Voyages Activities That Will Make Your Social Feed Shine

If you haven't already heard of Virgin Voyages, the latest endeavor by business mogul and travel icon Richard Branson, you must not be paying attention. The decidedly different cruise line has been making waves with its "No kids, no kidding" ad spots, visions of mermaids in red and an ethos described as "Rebellious Luxe."

Virgin's cruisers, referred to as "sailors," are in for a treat -- make that a few: Wi-Fi, tips, fitness classes like aerial yoga or boxing, some beverages and 20-plus restaurants are included in the fare, along with what the company promises to be "rockstar service."

So what is there to do on a Virgin voyage? We've handpicked 11 unique activities aboard Scarlet Lady that are guaranteed to make amazing memories along with at least a few hate-likes and jealous DMs.