11 Types of Cruise Ship Jobs That Fit Your Interests

4. Childcare

There's nothing that says you have to be a teacher or doctor to work with kids. If you thoroughly enjoyed your babysitting days, want to work in some of the most state-of-the-art childcare facilities around and have one or two years of experience working with children in a teaching, childcare or recreation capacity, you might consider employment as a youth counselor on a cruise ship. You'll run activities for the little ones, possibly accompany them to select meals and shows and maybe even be asked to do some late-night babysitting while mom and dad enjoy a bit of alone time.