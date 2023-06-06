11 Things You'll Love About Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas

6. An original stage production takes wings to satirize air travel.

We've all been there: Flight cancellations, delays and the dreaded middle seat. Luckily you can now turn the experience you might have had getting to your cruise into a cathartic trip to the Royal Theater to laugh about it. "Flight" is an all-new stage production designed for Symphony of the Seas, and promises to be a historical satire on the evolution -- and future -- of air travel. There might not be any tiny bags of pretzels, but we can promise you a light-hearted homage to the legacy of the Wright Brothers.