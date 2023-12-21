Sponsored by Viking

A Rhine River cruise offers travellers the opportunity to visit vibrant cities, beguiling villages, and witness an extraordinary landscape of magnificent castles, rolling vineyards and verdant forests.

This vast waterway is Europe’s second largest river, unfurling roughly 800 miles from Switzerland in the south — winding through Austria, Germany and France — before emptying into the North Sea in the Netherlands.

The northern section is pancake flat and more industrial, while the middle and lower sections of the Rhine offer plenty of eye candy, particularly around the UNESCO Upper Middle Rhine Valley and the Black Forest.

From sipping on zesty Rieslings at some of the Rhine’s most picturesque vineyards to exploring Strasbourg’s sensational Petite France, here is our pick of the best things to do on a Rhine River cruise.