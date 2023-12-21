Sponsored by Viking
A Rhine River cruise offers travellers the opportunity to visit vibrant cities, beguiling villages, and witness an extraordinary landscape of magnificent castles, rolling vineyards and verdant forests.
This vast waterway is Europe’s second largest river, unfurling roughly 800 miles from Switzerland in the south — winding through Austria, Germany and France — before emptying into the North Sea in the Netherlands.
The northern section is pancake flat and more industrial, while the middle and lower sections of the Rhine offer plenty of eye candy, particularly around the UNESCO Upper Middle Rhine Valley and the Black Forest.
From sipping on zesty Rieslings at some of the Rhine’s most picturesque vineyards to exploring Strasbourg’s sensational Petite France, here is our pick of the best things to do on a Rhine River cruise.
Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum is the national museum of the Netherlands and houses some of the world’s most revered Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces.
There are around 8,000 works on display, spanning 800 years of Dutch history, including works by Van Gogh, Rembrandt and Vermeer. In fact, the museum recently welcomed two Rembrandts held in a private collection for almost 200 years. The main attraction is, arguably, Rembrandt’s “The Night Watch”, in the Gallery of Honor.
The building of the Rijksmuseum is a beautiful bemouth and it is worthwhile spending time drinking in its remarkable architecture, including towering stained-glass windows and vaulted ceilings. If you’re a true museum buff, combine the Rijksmuseum with a visit to the Van Gogh Museum or the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, with all three found in Museum Square.
There are 40 medieval castles perched in Germany’s 40-mile Upper Middle Rhine Valley, including the centuries-old Heimburg, Stahleck, Rheinstein, Ehrenfels and Sooneck castles. Admire these stately masterpieces, some in ruins, others in intact, while enjoying the luxury comforts of your river cruise ship as you sail languidly along the Rhine.
In Braubach, join a guided tour of the 12th-century Marksburg Castle and marvel at the jaw-dropping Heidelberg Castle, a lofty bastion that is actually on the Neckar River, a tributary of the Rhine, but featured on many Rhine river excursions. While you’re in Heidelberg, stop by Germany’s oldest university. Established in 1386, its famous alumni include heads of state, politicians, Nobel Laureates, philosophers and scientists.
Cologne’s sky-piercing cathedral is one of the world’s most spectacular churches — completed in 1880 after 632 years of construction. Its Gothic spires dominate Cologne’s skyline, guiding visitors and residents from around the city to its intricately decorated walls, adorned with gargoyles and saints.
This five-aisle basilica houses many masterpieces of religious art, including the late 10th-century Gero Crucifix in the Chapel of the Holy Cross and the Shrine of the Three Kings. The latter is believed to contain the bones of the Biblical Magi, also known as the Three Kings, and is the largest reliquary shrine in Europe, held in the church’s Choir. Time your visit right and you might even hear the choir in practice — a truly magical experience.
It’s free to enter and explore the cathedral at your own pace, though making a donation is encouraged. For a fee, you could scale to the cathedral’s rooftop. The tour takes visitors into the ceilings of the church, including the vast restoration workshops, before ascending the 140 stairs to reach the very top.
Cruisers can step inside two museums mills, including the brilliant Nederwaard Museum, to learn about why they were built and hear stories of the millers who once operated them. While you’re here, take a relaxing canal boat tour to admire the windmills’ sails and see the steam-powered pumping stations that were built in the late 1800s to aid Kinderdijk’s water management.
Koblenz Cable Car crosses Koblenz at the Rhine and Moselle confluence in Germany’s storied Upper Middle Rhine Valley. The cable car operates from close to Koblenz’s Basilica St. Castor, rising almost 370 feet to Ehrenbreitstein Fortress on the east of the river.
Gaze across Koblenz as you enjoy the breezy journey towards the early 19th-century fortress. Before hopping on the Koblenz Cab Car, take in the equestrian bronze statue of Emperor William I, which looms over the confluence on a towering plinth. Koblenz’s oldest church, the Basilica of St. Castor, is not to be missed, too, with its vaulted ceilings a mesmerising sight.
Tucked into the centre of Strasbourg, a bi-cultural city that lies on the west bank of the Rhine in northwest France, Petite France is another of the Rhine’s designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
Strasbourg offers plenty of boutiques, museums, cafes, restaurants and bars — though the highlights are the aesthetically-pleasing houses, bridges and canals.
The city’s old French quarter is packed with some of Europe’s most beautiful, historic streetscapes, featuring rows of higgledy-piggledy half-timbered houses, lined with pretty geraniums, flanking wide canals. Marvel at the white and pastel-coloured houses as you wander across footbridges, taking a seat in Place Benjamin Zix.
Cathédrale Notre-Dame-de-Strasbourg is sublime. Though it’s been added to over the years, including a rose window and astronomical clock in the 16th century, this magnificent cathedral dates back to the 12th century, with every inch of the exterior filled with intricate Gothic details.
Thick green fir forests and bucolic meadows fill the Black Forest in southeast Germany, where visitors experience a palpable German romanticism. In fact, this fairytale landscape was the location of the Brothers Grimms rich fables.
One of the best things to do on a Rhine River cruise is to join a cuckoo clock-making demonstration, with these charming time-telling contraptions originating in the Black Forest. In quaint Breisach, in the foothills of the Black Forest, you could also visit one of the many wineries in the region, such as Badischer Winzerkeller, Staatsweingut Freiburg and Weingut Peter Briem. Since the area has the capacity to accommodate 160-million litres of wine, you might want to save some space in your luggage for a souvenir bottle or two.
Under-the-radar Colmar is a charming town with a village-like atmosphere in the northeast of France that is home to quaint museums, cafes and restaurants with tables that spill out onto the streets.
The best thing to do in Colmar is stroll the myriad medieval old quarter. The storybook timber clad houses and winding cobblestone streets around Petite Venise (Little Venice) and Quartier des Tanneurs (the Tanners Quarter) postcard perfection.
Browse the fresh produce at Marché Couvert Colmar and poke your head into the 13th-century Gothic St Martin's Church. Take a seat at a restaurant by the Schwendi Fountain for a glass of Alsatian wine. The fountain was sculpted by Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, who created the Statue of Liberty. The artist’s former home, now the Musée Bartholdi is close by, too.
The verdant Rhine Gorge is a rich winemaking region and at its heart is the town of Rüdesheim. Surrounded by luscious vineyards, its warren of cobbled streets is home to taverns and wineries serving local tipples.
A visit to Rüdesheim offers the perfect excuse to get to know the local grapes, including Riesling, Gray Burgundy and Pinot Noir. Magdalenenhof is a fantastic family-run winery serving mellow wines at their cellar door on the edge of Rüdesheim. Friedrich Fendel and Georg Breuer are also wonderful spots to quaff local grapes.
On the outskirts of Rüdesheim, Johannisberg Castle is a fabulous spot to say “proust” as you swill the estate’s sweet Riesling and Eberbach Abbey is a monetary where delicious wines are made.
Kunstmuseum Basel is a magnet for art aficionados and the art curious. Established in 1661, it houses the oldest public art collection in the world.
This prestigious museum features a collection of old masters, from the 15th to 18th century, including a variety of works by German-Swiss painter Hans Holbein, plus 19th-century masterpieces by Vincent Van Gough, Claude Monet and Paul Gauguin. More modern pieces adorn the walls, too, including works by Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol. Join a guided tour to get the most out of your visit to this remarkable Swiss museum.
Once you’ve ogled Cologne Cathedral, it’s time to indulge in one of Germany’s favourite past times: Drinking beer. Wander the Old Town to discover Cologne’s buzzy brewhouses.
Slurp on Kolsch, a light beer originating in Cologne, served straight from the barrel as you learn about this refreshing local drink.
Sunner im Walfisch is a charming 17th-century spot on a cobblestone side street of the Old Town, with dark wood panneling and cosy corners. Soak up rounds of Kolsch with hearty local dishes of bratwurst, fried potatoes and veal schnitzels to round off an unforgettable day in Cologne.