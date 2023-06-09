11 Best Ports for Overnight Cruise Stops

Dublin

Why We Love It: Lively and friendly, Dublin has so many things to do that you'll need those extra hours. If you've spent the daytime hours touring historical sites or visiting the Guinness brewery, consider a literary pub tour or a ghost walk through the cobblestoned streets for an evening activity.

Don't Miss: Grab a Guinness (or Irish whiskey, depending on your drinking habits) at a pub that hosts traditional music, or seisiun. These gatherings, where local musicians show up to play instruments, such as the fiddle, the mandolin, the tin whistle or bodhran drum, take place in pubs throughout the Temple Bar district of the city. You may have to share a table, but few people are as outgoing as the Irish; be prepared to sing along. (Read more tips on what to do on an overnight stay in Dublin.)