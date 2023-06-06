11 Best First Time Cruise Lines for Every Travel Style

1. Best Cruise Line Overall for First Timers: Royal Caribbean

Why Royal Caribbean Is the Overall Best Cruise Line for First Timers

First-time cruisers can sail on Royal Caribbean ships from 15 U.S. ports and 18 international ports. That access makes it easy for first timers to cruise with Royal Caribbean from close to wherever they call home or to wherever they hope to explore.

Lengths vary from two to 15 nights. Finding a cruise is simple, whether it be booking a cruise online or through a travel advisor.

The line caters to a broad spectrum of guests, with ample activities and attractions onboard that perfectly match the needs and desires of guests of all ages. It’s at the top of the list of cruise line companies that truly cater to cruisers from two to 82.

Royal Caribbean Highlights

Although recognized for its enormous mega-ships, Royal Caribbean’s fleet of 26 ships includes seven modest-sized ships for first-time cruisers who prefer to start small and work their way up. All their ships feature multiple dining options, some of which are included in the cruise fare while others require an additional charge.

The fleet is geared toward family-oriented fun and relaxation. Many of the line’s ships feature impressive technology-based attractions like robotic bars, virtual reality games and entertainment venues. Cabins range from budget-friendly rooms to two-story suites with five-digit cruise fares.

Where Does Royal Caribbean Sail?

Royal Caribbean itineraries have a heavy emphasis on the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. They also offer several seasonal sailings, including Alaska, Bermuda, Canada, Hawaii, both U.S. Coasts, Europe, Asia, the Mediterranean and the South Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand.

What You Need to Know When First-Time Cruising With Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean cruise fares are not inclusive, except for those in the highest-priced suite categories. Drinks and food beyond the complimentary options may be purchased a la carte onboard or as separate packages. Entertainment and most activities are included in the fare, but keep in mind that crew tips are not.