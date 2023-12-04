Best Beaches in the Caribbean: Southern Caribbean Locations

Aerial from Palm beach at Aruba in the Caribbean Sea (Photo: Steve Photography/Shutterstock) (Photo:Steve Photography/Shutterstock)

A cruise to the Southern Caribbean islands is often a throwback in time. Many say these outposts represent the authentic West Indies. The geography might encompass verdant rainforests or desert terrain, distinctly volcanic mountains or slowly eroding limestone formations.

Five of the best beaches in Caribbean waters are located in the Southern Caribbean. Here’s what you need to know before visiting the best beaches in the Caribbean.

1. Eagle Beach, Aruba

Eagle Beach, one of Aruba's largest beaches, is also one of its most photographed -- and with good reason. Eagle Beach is one of the best beaches in the Caribbean due to its wide swathes of soft white sand and clear turquoise waters that are open to the public.

Eagle Beach is quieter than the bustling Palm Beach resort area, and this sandy spot in the low-rise hotel section is popular with a good deal of visitors and locals. Its proximity to hotels and resorts makes it easy to grab drinks or lounge chairs for a fee.

It's only a 10-minute taxi ride from the cruise pier in Oranjestad, and when you arrive, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the amount of space and shade.

2. Cockleshell Bay, St. Kitts

The Southeast Peninsula of St. Kitts is scalloped by one pretty, white-sand cove after another. Follow the scenic road all the way to its end and you'll arrive at Cockleshell Bay, a popular destination on the cruise line excursion list.

The bustling restaurant called Reggae Beach Bar here serves Caribbean classics alongside exotic tropical cocktails. Visit St. Kitts Water Sports Center next door for a laundry list of sports equipment like ocean kayaks and snorkel gear to explore the nearby reef. There are plenty of beach loungers for those who prefer to sit back and relax.

Give yourself some breathing room when traveling to and from the cruise port because it takes about 20 to 25 minutes by taxi to get to Cockleshell Bay.

3. Crane Beach, Barbados

Crane Beach on Barbados is one of the best beaches in Caribbean waters. With lightly tinted pink sand and bright blue waters, it’s a four-mile-long Caribbean oasis. Natural reefs create a safe haven for swimming and snorkeling in the warm, clear waters and a sweeping vista of limestone cliffs contrast nicely with the light pink sands and sparkling water.

From the cruise terminal in Bridgetown, it typically takes 35 to 40 minutes to get to or from Crane Beach.

4. Grande Anse des Salines, Martinique

The best beaches of busy, beautiful Martinique are found well away from the cruise ship port, so you'll want to plan on renting a car or hiring a driver. The locals' favorite is Les Salines, located about 35 miles from the port in Sainte-Anne on the island's southern tip. Here, you'll find facilities along with beach vendors selling drinks and snacks.

The beach is clean and well-maintained but very popular on weekends when parking can be tight. We recommend arriving in the morning to take advantage of the fewest people and calmest water. Somewhat closer to the port is Le Diamant, a small town fronted by a long, glimmering beach, but you'll still want to allow 30 to 40 minutes each way for the trip.

5. Te Amo Beach, Bonaire

Experience true love at one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Te Amo Beach is a much-loved stretch of sand accessible to the public and very close to the port in Bonaire. It’s the perfect spot to grab a patch of sand and enjoy a beach day with the whole family.

White sand greets you, and the calm waters welcome snorkelers and swimmers alike. Snorkelers can discover marine life like fish and coral that aren’t too far from shore and beach lovers can enjoy the soft sand.

Getting to the beach is easy, as Te Amo Beach is a short six-minute taxi ride from Bonaire cruise port.