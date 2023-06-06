Antarctica is the ultimate destination for travelers the world over. Remote, otherworldly and impossibly beautiful, cruisers continue to flock there in increasing numbers. For nearly all visitors, Antarctica wildlife -- especially the antics of the heartwarming penguins -- are the big draw.

Of course, penguins aren't the only creatures you will spot on the White Continent. By the end of December, whales are abundant, and smaller expedition ships make an excellent platform from which to stop and watch the animals in Antarctica.

Humpback whales perform spectacular breaches and killer whales slowly scan ice floes for prey. Admirers can take delight in the soaring albatrosses above that deftly skim even the most tempestuous waves and can spend several years at sea.

And that is just a fraction of the awe-inspiring wildlife one can witness aboard an Antarctica cruise. Plus, almost all cruises to Antarctica are staffed with a bevy of naturalists to explain the wonders of the Antarctic wildlife.

Wondering what animals live in Antarctica and which you could see on an Antarctica cruise? Here’s a look at some of the many species you might see up close on an Antarctic and South Georgia expedition. We explain what animals live in Antarctica and how to catch a glimpse.