10 Walkable Cruise Ship Ports We Love to Visit

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver's Canada Place Cruise Terminal (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The Canadian gateway to Alaska cruising is one of the most scenic ports in the world, and it is perfect for exploring on foot.

Vancouver's Canada Place cruise terminal is located in the heart of downtown, with the FlyOver Canada motion ride right inside the terminal itself. You’re also just a 10-minute walk to the historic Gastown district with shops, galleries, and restaurants.

About equal distance away is The Pacific Centre shopping mall, and just five more minutes and you’ll get to the shops on Robson Street and the Vancouver Art Gallery. The trendy neighborhood of Coal Harbour, home to many cool waterfront restaurants and shops, can be accessed via the seawall walk that starts at Canada Place.

If you’re looking for an invigorating workout, take the waterfront promenade right outside your ship that will link up to the 6-mile seawall at Stanley Park. The views of Burrard Inlet and the North Shore Mountains (which may be snow-capped even in summer) will take your breath away. There are things to do on the other side of the harbor, too. Take the 15-minute Seabus (part of Vancouver’s public transportation network) to Lonsdale Quay and enjoy its farmers market and pier-side shops and restaurants.