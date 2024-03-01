1. Bring Spare Parts for Your Scooter or Wheelchair

Mobility scooter charger (Photo: Yasemen Kaner-White)

Perhaps the most important thing: Bring a spare charger. I speak from experience, as I was sailing with my mother when her electric scooter charger broke. It is too easy to think, "it won’t happen to me." It can happen to anyone, and the last thing you want is to jeopardize enjoying the cruise that you’ve been looking forward to for so long.

Yes, you might be able to borrow a manual wheelchair, but that means it has to be pushed, and you lose a sense of independence. We were lucky that the staff onboard MSC Euribia were incredible, helping push the scooter, no longer electrically powered, but we did have to wait every now and then for them to come, understandably. The same applies to anything that can go wrong with a wheelchair: Think about any parts that could break and bring spares (wheels or footrests, for example).

