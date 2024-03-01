Cruising is one of the easiest and best ways to travel if you are mobility-impaired – but it's always worth planning ahead to make sure you don't get caught out when you're onboard.
Here are our top-10 tips for cruising in a wheelchair or mobility scooter.
Perhaps the most important thing: Bring a spare charger. I speak from experience, as I was sailing with my mother when her electric scooter charger broke. It is too easy to think, "it won’t happen to me." It can happen to anyone, and the last thing you want is to jeopardize enjoying the cruise that you’ve been looking forward to for so long.
Yes, you might be able to borrow a manual wheelchair, but that means it has to be pushed, and you lose a sense of independence. We were lucky that the staff onboard MSC Euribia were incredible, helping push the scooter, no longer electrically powered, but we did have to wait every now and then for them to come, understandably. The same applies to anything that can go wrong with a wheelchair: Think about any parts that could break and bring spares (wheels or footrests, for example).
The likelihood is that you will probably be in your wheelchair for longer periods of time on a cruise, out exploring, transferring on and off the ship, maybe in and out of chairs, sitting through a show if there isn’t a chair to transfer to or if you can’t.
To make your chair is more comfortable, pack a cushion, and consider an extra protective cover for it, in case it gets dirty while you're out exploring.
Cabin stewards are there to make life easier and keep your cabins clean. They won’t know your personal needs unless you tell them. If, for example, you can’t stand up to bring the shower head down, you don’t want to be stuck trying to move it when lathered up with soap. Simply let your steward know in advance lower the shower head, behind the grab rail say, so you can easily reach it.
It should go without saying but people are more likely to go out their way and go the extra mile to a guest who treats them with respect and kindness. If you take your frustration out on them, it won’t help you. Naturally if there is a problem, you are well within your rights to tell them but your delivery is key and the difference between them going above and beyond to help you, or doing the minimum.
Whilst excursions if they say they are accessible, will be, a private excursion gives you more freedom, from no strict timelines in terms of hurrying loo breaks for instance whilst a coach load of people are waiting, to even tailoring the itinerary if there is a place you really want to see, it is possible if the guide only has to accommodate you.
There are further perks, for instance you will probably have your own accessible minibus which will be able to park directly in the centre of towns, instead of the outskirts in a coach park and you will be able to be face-to-face with the guide as they explain what is outside the window, instead of hearing a faceless voice on a microphone.
Every ship has a limited number of accessible cabins, even more limited if you are wanting to stay in any top-tier areas, so booking in advance avoids disappointment and quite often gets you a deal. It is not mad to book a year in advance even.
Long lines of eager passengers wanting to grab the best seats can be overwhelming, so, if possible, go earlier and speak to a staff member to let them know you’ve booked and will need either an accessible seat where you can park your scooter or leave your chair whilst you slide into a standard seat, or if you want to remain on your own chair. Either way, they can then ensure you will have space and often the best view in the house.
Every wheelchair/scooter user, is in it together, so if you see something which isn’t accessible, say a toilet where the lock is impossibly high to reach, don’t be afraid to tell the staff, often when people are not in your position, they don’t think through what you need, so yes, the loo might be accessible with grab rails next to it but if you can’t lock the door unaided, it renders the loo inaccessible, let them know, so they can improve their service for future users or even you if they can address it quickly.
An obvious one, but key: Whilst everywhere on the ship should have accessible options, it goes a long way to reiterate it when booking a spa treatment or speciality meal say, so the staff know in advance and can reserve the most appropriate seat for you, with space for your chair or scooter next to you, the right level chair say, or even somewhere closer to the door so you don’t have to go through tight spaces.
Should you ever get into a tricky spot, you have fall, or are trapped and can’t reach the lock, or the battery of a scooter dies, anything at all where you would need help, make sure you always have a way of contacting either your fellow travel companion, or if you are travelling alone, a member of staff, the latter of which it is handy to save the direct number for guest relations and/or reception.
You never know what you might get into, until you do, so better to be prepared, the good news is staff onboard most ships go above and beyond to look after their guests and cruising really is one of the best holidays to have if you are wheelchair-bound.