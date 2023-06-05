10 Things You'll Love About Oasis of the Seas

3. Pianos in Unexpected Places

For years, we heard rumors of a roving pianist who would show up in random places throughout the ship. We were beginning to think he was a myth until we set out on a midday trip to the sports deck for some FlowRider fun, and BAM! there he was, in all his glory, playing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in the elevator that had arrived to take us to Deck 15. Day. Made.