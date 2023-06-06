10 Things to Pack for a Christmas or Holiday Cruise

Holiday Cruise Cabin Decorations: Christmas Trees, Menorahs and More

1. Festive Knick Knacks, Trinkets and Ornaments

When you cruise on holidays, vibrant decorations are anything but sparse. Cruise lines will decorate public areas with garlands, gingerbread houses, menorahs and many other traditional items. But, it's up to you to decorate your cabin for your favorite holiday.

You'll have to get creative while simultaneously adhering to your ship's rules. For example, most lines do not allow string lights, and Carnival in particular has a strict list of requirements (including that decorations must be flame-retardant and nothing should be hung on light fixtures).

Bring along small, preferably plastic knick knacks from home that you cherish, such as snowmen, menorahs or gift boxes. Just be sure to bring along some double-sided tape to best affix the more delicate pieces to your furniture, which will keep them safe from damage during sudden ship movements.

If you would really like to have something similar to string lights, you can craft your own garland out of paper and place them on your walls via magnetic hooks, since the walls and doors are made of steel. They may not illuminate your cabin like real lights would, but they'll certainly add a unique and festive flair to it.

2. A Small, Yet Quaint, Christmas Tree

Most ships will have an impressive Christmas tree on display, usually in the atrium. That doesn't mean you can't bring a Charlie Brown-sized synthetic version for your stateroom. Just remember that both the tree and its decorations need to comply with cruise ship rules (as we said, no string lights).

3. A Battery-Operated Menorah

Candles are big no-nos on cruise ships, which can make decorating your room for Hanukkah a little trickier, but certainly not impossible. Consider packing a small, battery-operated menorah to brighten up your cabin.

There are some elegant non-candle menorahs, plus most have the option to turn on each "flame" in order, so you can light one more candle each night as you sing the blessings. However, you should check with your specific cruise line and ship because some will provide an electric menorah to guests upon request.

Most cruise lines will have community candle-lighting ceremonies (often with latkes) each night of the holiday, but those menorahs are usually flameless, as well.

4. Festive Stockings for the Whole Family

Don't forget to pack Christmas stockings to both liven up your cabin and stuff with small gifts on Christmas morning. As mentioned earlier, you should always use strong magnetic hooks to hang them as many cruise lines are picky about adhesives on their walls.

Since you're not going to want to pack and bring home lots of gifts, we recommend looking for mini-sized stockings since they're great for travel.