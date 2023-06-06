10 Things Not to Do on South Pacific Cruises

1. Cruise during school holidays if you don't have kids

Pacific island cruises are a big hit with Australian families, especially during the school holidays when there can be up to 800 children onboard. If you are travelling with children, this can be great fun. If you aren't, it's not so much fun. Passengers without school-age kids would be wise to avoid the school holidays, even they are fond of children, as fares tend to be much more expensive during this peak period.