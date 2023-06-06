Ah, the allure of a cruise ship balcony: They say once you've tried a balcony cabin, you'll never go back. (And no, we aren’t referring to cruise ship balcony sex. Mind out of the gutter, please. Then read #3 and probably #4.) We’re talking about fresh ocean breezes. Coffee and a morning newspaper on your very own swath of decking. Sunsets, sunrises, and amazing scenery are yours to enjoy every day of your cruise. What's not to love? Quite a bit, it seems, if you're in the vicinity of a fellow cruiser who hasn't brushed up on proper cruise balcony etiquette.

The first rule to keep in mind is that the "private veranda" you booked isn't as private as you might envision. Other passengers can hear you, and in some cases see you, so be careful what you do, and be mindful of the others nearby. To spare you any embarrassment, here are 10 things not to do on a cruise ship balcony.