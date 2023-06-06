Your cruise ship room -- or cabin -- is your personal haven at sea. You can go there to escape the pool deck and buffet crowds, or invite friends over for a couple drinks. But there are some things you just shouldn't do in your cruise room.

From safety issues to privacy and just plain old consideration for your neighbors, you'll want to curtail certain activities in your cabin -- or the crew may kindly, but sternly, ask that you do so. In case you're tempted, or simply don't know, here are 10 things we ask that you please not do in your cruise cabin.