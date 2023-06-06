10 Things Every Solo Cruiser Should Know

If you've ever sailed solo, you may already know the perks and pitfalls of traveling unescorted. If you haven't, don't rule out the concept just yet. Lots of people go it alone, and it's not as solitary as you might suspect. Sure, single supplements -- extra fees paid by one person who plans to stay in a cabin built for two -- can be a drawback, but some ships, like Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Epic and P&O Cruises' Azura, come equipped with solo lounges and special cabins for one.

I recently found myself alone on a sailing, and despite my initial trepidation, I had a wonderful time and discovered lots of pros and cons of sailing solo. Along the way, I laughed, I cried (not really), and then I made a list of the top 10 things I learned.