10 Super Romantic Things to Do on a Cruise

Retreat to the Spa for a Couple's Afternoon

Relaxation can be sensual if you're unwinding with someone special. Benefit from your cruise ship's spa offerings by enjoying a couple's massage, private spaces with saunas or hot tubs or VIP villas that let you lounge all day at your leisure.

Princess Cruises, of Love Boat fame, offers couple's treatments with a view at their outdoor adults-only Sanctuary spaces. The line's Chocolate Journeys program also includes indulgent chocolate body wraps and other cocoa-infused concoctions; we hear chocolate is a sweet aphrodisiac.

For something a little more hands-on, book a Rasul experience on a line like Cunard. These private chambers allow you and your closest companion to detox in unison as you apply various muds and let the herbal steam do the rest.

You might be surprised to learn that Disney Cruise Line also offers a lush, adult escape with its Senses Spa Villas. Enjoy an open-air balcony (with a shower), whirlpool tub and canopy bed, and even have Champagne and strawberries delivered. A tea ceremony, foot cleansing and bathing rituals are included in the price.

Explore Disney Cruises