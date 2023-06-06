10 Signs You Should Upgrade Your Cruise Cabin

1. You want to sleep four in one room.

You're taking the kids, but they aren't old enough -- or responsible enough -- to warrant their own cabin separate from yours. You can, of course, squeeze three, four or sometimes five into a standard inside or outside room, but why spend your vacation in cramped quarters? Look into a family suite or higher-category room with more space to move around. If money is tight, at least go for the balcony stateroom, so some family members can be outside on the veranda while others are getting ready or hanging out in the room.

