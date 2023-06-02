10 Reasons Why a Maine Windjammer Cruise Is Perfect During the Pandemic (and Beyond)

The only cruises in the United States sailing during summer 2020 are the ones you might not have heard of: the Maine Windjammer schooners. Two of the historic ships -- one of them part of the National Historic Registry -- sailed an abbreviated season, after developing stringent health and safety standards to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

We took a six-night cruise in September 2020 on Stephen Taber, a 149-year-old schooner that in pre-pandemic times could carry 22 passengers. Captain Noah Barnes found himself alone in the Maine Windjammer Association coalition in developing a 2020 season on his two ships, and while the three- to seven-night cruises didn't carry as many guests as usual, he found a promising formula that worked, keeping passengers safe, for sailing through Maine's gorgeous rocky shore.

Here's why a cruise on Stephen Taber (or its more upscale sister ship, Ladona) is the perfect vacation for the pandemic era -- and well beyond. While no one can predict how long the pandemic will last, knowing that the ships pulled off cruising with no positive cases can help you feel confident they will do what it takes to sail safely.