Cruise ships might come in different shapes and sizes, but all lines share one common goal when it comes to cruising: having fun.
With a wide array of activities onboard -- from dancing and deck parties, to game shows and water slides -- having fun on a cruise ship is easy. Still, some passengers go above and beyond in their quest for fun on a cruise, seizing all the amusement to be had at sea.
Here are 10 people who nailed cruise ship fun, and made the most out of their vacations.
This cruiser shreds a solo for Rock the Promenade's "Air Guitar" competition on Carnival Fantasy.
Surf's up! Royal Caribbean's FlowRider surf simulator is the epitome of cruise fun; it's good for all ages and skill levels.
When it comes to cruise ship dance clubs, some like it hot, like this cruiser at the White Heat Dance Club on Carnival Glory.
A Royal Caribbean passenger shows off some moves at the Solarium Party on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, proving you don't need a dance partner to have fun at sea.
Who wouldn't have fun drowning in the dough (Monopoly dough, that is)? Carnival's Hasbro, the Game Show offers a life-size twist on childhood board games, and provides friendly competition for the whole family.
!["Rock and Roll All Nite"](//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/11/ss-fun-passengers-6.jpg ""Rock and Roll All Nite" ")
These passengers are partying like it's 1975 at Spice H2O, the adults-only area on Norwegian Getaway.
Cruise ships are a passenger's playground, but who says the staff can't have some fun, too?
This little cruiser is all splash and smiles down the Adventure Beach water slide on Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas.
Don't want to get your groove on in a dark and smoky nightclub? Take a tip from this family, and bring your dancing shoes to the open decks.
Shirt off and swinging towel overhead, this passenger woos three judges during the "World's Sexiest Man" contest on Carnival Glory.