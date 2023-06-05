10 Most Beautiful Harbors in the World for a Cruise Sailaway

There's a reason every "Love Boat" episode featured a sailaway scene with cruisers waving and streamers flying. Few cruise experiences are as emotional as sailing away from a port, feeling the wind in your hair and watching the scenery go by then recede into the distance. Whether it's the excitement surrounding the start of your journey or a sense of serenity and gratitude for your wonderful vacation, sailaway can bring on all the feelings.

Now add in some of the most beautiful harbors in the world, and a cruise ship sailaway can be among the most memorable vacation experiences you'll have.

Here are 10 spots we've deemed the most beautiful harbors in the world for a cruise sailaway.