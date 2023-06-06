10 Free Activities on Anthem of the Seas

Want to dine at restaurants helmed by celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Michael Schwartz, turn to jelly under the hands of an experienced masseuse or take a TRX class onboard Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas? It'll cost you. Add those onboard upcharges to already inflated prices for the line's newest, hottest ship, and you might start to second-guess the financial sense of your cruise vacation.

What a relief, then, to realize how many of Anthem's industry-leading entertainment options are included in your cruise fare. From high-tech shows to adrenaline-pumping activities, you can experience much of the ship's best attractions without reaching into your wallet.

To whet your appetite, we present 10 of our favorite free activities on Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas.