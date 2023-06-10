10 Cruise Cabin Tips You Don't Know About Your Room

No matter how many cruises you've been on, there are probably some cruise cabin tips that you don’t know about. For instance, did you know that some cruise ships sailing today only have round European two-prong electrical outlets in their cabins?

The takeaway is this: If your electric devices use standard U.S. 110-volt plugs, you should have at least one adapter with you on every single cruise. Otherwise, you may be without your electronics for your entire trip.

We’ve scoured the Cruise Critic message boards and canvassed our staff for all the other things you may not know about your cruise ship room. Here are the top 10.