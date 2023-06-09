10 Christmas Cruise Pictures to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

There's something about Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and garland on a cruise ship that make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. For those who trade the traditional Christmas morning for a holiday cruise, the onboard festivities will make you feel right at home.
Cruise lines typically go all out for Christmas, with more low-key celebrations on Hanukkah and late-night parties on New Year's Eve. Carolers, themed crafts and surprise snow are popular treats. Santa might even make a surprise visit. While you won't find a Red Ryder B.B. gun in your cabin, pink bunny pajamas are totally acceptable.
We've handpicked our favorite Christmas cruise pictures.
Princess Cruises' Royal Princess or the North Pole?
Merry Christmas, darling...now let's dance on Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas.
Celebrity Silhouette's staircase inspires anyone to dress up for formal night photos.
All we want for Christmas are these adorable frosted treats on Holland America's Eurodam.
Norwegian Dawn's live band gets down with a little jingle bell rock.
Forget the partridge and pear tree. We want our true love to give us a cruise on Cunard's Queen Mary 2.
Let it snow ... Swarovski crystals on MSC Divina.
Thirsty for holiday cocktails on Carnival Pride?
Walking in a winter wonderland -- with palm trees and sand on Disney's Castaway Cay!
No Christmas is complete without a gingerbread village, like this one on Viking Star.