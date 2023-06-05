10 Cabin Locations to Avoid on Cruise Ships

Just like there are bad seats on airlines based on location (middle seats!), there is such a thing as a bad cruise ship cabin. Get stuck with one of the worst cabin locations on a cruise ship and your sleeping and alone time may be interrupted by noise, smells and other annoyances.

The good news is just like you may choose whether you want an inside, oceanview or balcony cabin or a suite, in most cases you also get to choose your cabin location when you make your booking (unless you go with a super cheap "guaranteed" category fare where the cruise line decides where you will be staying).