10 Bucket-List Cruises You Need to Try

5. Hawaii

One of the most postcard-perfect destinations in the world, the Hawaiian Islands are the closest Americans (North, South or Central) can get to paradise on Earth (Hawaii is part of Polynesia, after all). With swaying palms dotting lengthy beaches, curling waves begging to be surfed and active volcanoes leaking bright red lava, there's way more to see and do in Hawaii than it's small size might make you imagine.

This bucket-list cruise can be done in two ways: Sailing among the islands and taking in popular destinations such as Waikiki, Diamond Head or Hawaii Volcanoes National Park; or a cruise that departs from mainland North America. Just keep in mind that the latter options has you at sea as long as (or longer than) your time in Hawaii.

