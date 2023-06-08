Workout 1: 5K Run on Royal Caribbean

Why it's great: Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships each have a 0.43-mile jogging track, nearly twice as long as standard land-based tracks. Better still, the tracks' Deck 5 location means there's no need to dodge sunbathers around a pool deck or smokers playing shuffleboard. The tracks have well-marked and shaded lanes, ocean views, zen-like quiet and require a mere 7.5 laps for a 5k -- far fewer than on most other ships. Motivational stanzas hang from the ceiling to keep you moving. Our favorite: "One lap to go / Or maybe three / Tonight's dessert / Can be guilt free."

Also consider: Disney's ship tracks are pretty sweet, too. All are decently wide and shaded, thanks to their Deck 4 location. Tracks on Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream are 0.4-mile per lap -- just eight laps for a 5k. In addition, you can run a 5k on land on Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.

We also give kudos to the track on Celebrity Edge. Although it takes about 14 laps to complete 5k, runners seeking a challenge and a change of scenery while jogging will appreciate the sloping downhill and gradual incline as the route winds through the Resort Deck, Rooftop Garden and The Retreat, providing partial shade along the way.