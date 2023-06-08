One of the biggest gripes for many cruisers? Having to pull out of port before sundown, when the destination's dining, nightlife and performing arts scene is just revving up. Happily, savvy cruise lines have been increasing overnight, late-night or even multiple-night stays at select ports of call.

This move gives cruisers the opportunity to more fully immerse themselves in the port's offerings, which can, after sunset, be quite different from daytime activities. For cruisers craving destination immersion, late and extended calls are a welcome addition, as there just never seems to be enough time in port.

Sign up for a sailing with one of these 10 best cruise lines for overnight and extended port calls, and all you landlubbing night owls can ditch the 9-to-5 port schedule and indulge instead in after-hours delights ashore with no curfew in sight.

For more on maximizing your evenings ashore, see Making the Most of Your Overnight Port of Call.