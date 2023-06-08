10 Best Cruise Lines for Weddings

6. Royal Caribbean Cruise Weddings

Why Choose Royal Caribbean for a Cruise Wedding?

Among the choices for Royal Caribbean wedding packages, you have an option to get married at sea, with your ship's captain or first officer officiating a ceremony that includes special nautical vows. There are three packages to choose from, including a small-scale ceremony option, though prices for the larger packages are on par with Disney Cruise Line. Also like Disney, a reception is not included in Royal Caribbean's wedding package prices.

Royal Caribbean weddings are great for multi-generational weddings, where kids, teens, adults and mature guests will all be attending. There is always a huge range of entertainment, dining, drinking and relaxing options on board even the smallest Royal Caribbean ship, making it easy to keep guests happy before and after the wedding itself.

Royal Caribbean Wedding Package Details:

The line offers three different ways to tie the knot on board. The most basic and intimate wedding option with Royal Caribbean is the Intimately Yours package, which allows the couple to get married onboard while the ship is sailing, with up to 10 guests. The package, starting at $1,950, features the services of a wedding planner and coordinator, onboard ceremony with a nondenominational officiant, a photographer (prints are extra), recorded music, a three-tier wedding cake, dinner for two at a specialty restaurant, chocolate-covered strawberries and a mimosa-accompanied breakfast-in-bed for the couple in their decorated stateroom, a bottle of Champagne and a keepsake wedding certificate

A Vows at Sea package starts at $3,850 includes up to 50 guests and use of a private onboard wedding venue while the ship is at sea. The Embark on Romance option, from $5,600, lets the couple get married onboard the ship while it's in port on embarkation day, allowing non-sailing guests to participate in the ceremony before the ship departs. This package includes the same services above and covers up to 50 people, but adds priority check-in and a pier-to-ship escort for the couple and their guests. Note that there is a $250 surcharge for every additional 25 guests as well as other related charges (see our caveat below).

There is also one wedding package available to get hitched ashore: the "Destination I Do" offering, starting at $4,650 (for up to 50 guests). Couples can choose from a destination in port (or opt to stay on the ship while it's docked there) in locations like Antigua, Bermuda and Florida; or at the line’s private island retreat -- appropriately named for a wedding venue -- Perfect Day at CocoCay. This Royal Caribbean wedding package includes local transportation for the bride and groom, a bouquet and boutonniere, and a cake for two. The services of an officiant, wedding planner and coordinator, a bottle of sparkling wine and keepsake wedding certificate are also included.

Note that the cost for in-port marriage licenses vary by destination, from $200 to $700; a shipboard marriage license costs $900. Additional services for floral arrangements, live music and photography can be arranged at an additional cost.

Receptions are not included in the price of the ceremonies, but several add-on options are available, ranging from open bars and hors d'oeuvre to sit-down lunch and buffet meal service.

Coolest Perk of a Royal Caribbean Wedding:

Royal Caribbean's shoreside ceremonies run the gamut from simply scenic (a beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico) and bespoke (a winery in Santorini, Greece) to bucket-list affairs (like a ceremony atop a glacier in Juneau, Alaska).

Royal Caribbean Wedding Caveat:

Watch out for a la carte charges that can add up on Royal Caribbean. For instance, couples who want to plan a wedding less than 90 days from sailing pay a fee that varies based on the package chosen. Note, too, that wedding parties of more than 50 guests require an additional wedding coordinator for an additional fee. Beyond that, an additional surcharge applies to weddings and vow renewals scheduled in May, June, September and October. Holidays -- such as New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve -- are also subject to higher rates.