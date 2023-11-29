The 10 Best Beaches in St. Thomas

St. Thomas beaches are every bit as ravishing as the brochures and guidebooks would have you believe. Combined with excellent facilities at its two ports, Havensight and Crown Bay, St. Thomas is a failsafe destination to visit on a cruise vacation for seaside fun.
All beaches in St. Thomas, which is the hub of the U.S. Virgin Islands, are public, including buzzy Magens Bay and tucked-away Smith Bay Beach. If your priority is velvety white sand, pure azure water and fantastic snorkeling, St. Thomas beaches over deliver.
Beaches in St. Thomas are divine, but which are the best of the best? Here are the nine best St. Thomas beaches to visit on your next Caribbean cruise.
Magens Bay is one of the best beaches in the Caribbean for its gorgeous, one-mile stretch of sand in a horseshoe-shaped bay. Nestled in a calm cove on the north of St. Thomas, Magens Bay is around a 30-minute taxi ride from Havensight Pier.
Magens Bay is the most popular of all St. Thomas beaches, offering plenty of space for swimming and sunbathing. It's also one of the top places to go snorkeling in the Eastern Caribbean, with the calm water making it a safe stop for families to paddle and swim.
There are plenty of facilities, including restrooms, an ATM, beach bars, restaurants, a lifeguard, and both sun loungers and water sports for hire.
If you’re feeling active, you could follow Magens Bay Beach Bluff Trail into the verdant tangle of greenery behind the beach to find a lofty lookout point. In Little Magens Bay, to the north, you will find nude sunbathers, if that’s your preference.
Lindbergh Bay is home to one of the best beaches in St. Thomas thanks to its powdery, palm tree-flanked sand. It’s an easy-to-reach spot on the southwest of the island, not far from the airport and the cruise port in Crown Bay, St. Thomas.
What draws travelers to this exquisite St. Thomas beach? Lindbergh Bay Beach is typically less crowded than the north shore beaches, with sun loungers and parasols for hire, and bathrooms on hand. Rent a jet ski, a pedal boat or a kayak and explore the sun-warmed waters. Afterwards, enjoy a beachside feast at Emerald Beach Resort right by the sparkling shore.
Many beaches here are filled with throngs of sunbathers and swimmers. In contrast, Brewers Bay, which is to the north of the island’s airport, is one of the best for its peace and quiet. Even on its busiest days, Brewers Bay Beach remains delightfully deserted; when five ships were in port, we only saw a handful of people on blankets.
This languid spot is only around a 20-minute drive from Crown Bay port and is perfect for throwing down a beach towel, catching the Caribbean sun and gazing out to the boats that gently bob on the horizon.
There is a picnic area under the shade of green trees, a lifeguard on duty and a couple of food trucks for tasty Caribbean flavors. There are few other facilities, which is all part of Brewers Bay’s charm.
Pre-arrange a taxi to whisk you back to your cruise port to avoid getting stranded -- as appealing as that might be.
Next to Coral World Marine Park on St. Thomas' northeast coast is Coki Beach, which ranks among the most popular beaches here -- and it has the crowds to prove it. The Caribbean Sea is deliciously clear here, the sand is chalk white and the beach is surrounded by green-covered mountains.
Coki Beach is excellent for scuba diving and snorkeling as well. There are restrooms, chairs and umbrellas for rent. Hire a paddleboard or don a snorkel mask to go in search of the vibrant marine life around the bay, such as French angelfish, yellowtail snapper and barracuda. More serious divers could join a guided underwater adventure with Coki Dive Center.
Once you’ve stocked up on Vitamin D, Coki Beach has several food and drink vendors, including Dushi’s by the Sea for fried fish and rice and extra-cold Caribbean beers.
St. Thomas' beaches don't get more idyllic than Sapphire Beach, on the island's east coast. This sweeping beach has it all: soft, blond sand, swaying palm trees and swimmable water. There’s a reef in the bay that's home to a myriad of tropical marine life, such as sea turtles and rays.
You could rent kayaks, boogie boards, floats and snorkels from the watersports vendor. Beach shacks and a cafe offer food and drinks, including pizza, burgers and salads. Or you could grab a beer and enjoy a picnic under the shade of one of the grape trees. On a clear day, spot St. John across the water, which is around four miles away to the east.
Located in the southeast of the island, around a 30-minute drive from Crown Bay, Secret Harbour has it all -- and yet few travelers seem to know it, making it one of the best beaches in St. Thomas. Secret Harbour is surrounded by an affluent neighborhood of hilltop villas, filled with lofty palm trees.
The bay is still with great clarity for snorkeling, making it a big draw for water lovers. There is little shade on the shore, though, so make sure you apply plenty of sunscreen. Stop by the dive center to book a dive, rent snorkel gear, kayaks or stand-up paddleboards. Beach chairs are available for hire, too.
Relax over a leisurely lunch at Cruzan Beach Club or Sunset Grille at Secret Harbour, with both offering sultry sea views across Nazareth Bay. While taxis pass by occasionally, you'll want to arrange transportation back to the ship to ensure you return in plenty of time.
Smith Bay Beach is a sweep of creamy sand and is particularly glorious for its secluded feel in the east of the island.
Smith Bay Beach, also known as Lindquist Beach, lies within a 21-acre nature park, with uninterrupted views of small cays scattered to the north, including the U.S. Virgin Islands Thatch Cay.
The shallow shore is perfect for paddling, while the swimmable reef is home to vibrant tropical fish. There is a picnic area, restrooms and a lifeguard on duty, though there are no restaurants, bars or shops directly on the beach, so pack all of the essentials like water, snacks, a good book and sunscreen.
Picture-perfect Hull Bay Beach lies on St. Thomas' north coast, west of the famous Magens Bay. Swimming and surfing are popular on Hull Bay Beach, as is lying on the shore and watching the fishing boats coming and going in the harbor.
Enjoy the feeling of the soft sand on your soles as you walk Hull Bay’s curving picturesque beach with lush tropical vegetation tumbling onto the shore. After, gaze out to Inner Brass and Outer Brass Islands as you dine on a selection of mouth-watering fish tacos at The Shack.
If you're in search of beaches on the stunning St. Thomas that feel more untamed, head to Dorothea on the north of the island. Here, tall palm trees tilt towards the ocean and wild waves crash onto the shoreline.
Cradled in a cove between Neltjeberg Bay and Hull Bay, Dorothea Beach is quieter than most other beaches in St. Thomas, but just as beautiful. Pack a towel and take a dip in the ocean on a calm day. Otherwise wander the shore picking seashells and sunbathing on the sun-drenched sand.
Situated in Muller Bay, facing Red Hook in the northeast of the island, this charming beach features turquoise water and magnificent views of neighboring St. John.
Vessup is one of the best beaches here for sailing, with boats and catamarans scattered in the pretty harbor and ferries passing as they enter and leave Red Hook. You can charter a boat or hire a water taxi from lively Red Hook, where relaxed bars and restaurants are plentiful.
On the beach, dive into the luminous water before lying down on a towel to dry off under the warm Caribbean sun.