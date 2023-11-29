The 10 Best Beaches in St. Thomas

St. Thomas beaches are every bit as ravishing as the brochures and guidebooks would have you believe. Combined with excellent facilities at its two ports, Havensight and Crown Bay, St. Thomas is a failsafe destination to visit on a cruise vacation for seaside fun.

All beaches in St. Thomas, which is the hub of the U.S. Virgin Islands, are public, including buzzy Magens Bay and tucked-away Smith Bay Beach. If your priority is velvety white sand, pure azure water and fantastic snorkeling, St. Thomas beaches over deliver.

Beaches in St. Thomas are divine, but which are the best of the best? Here are the nine best St. Thomas beaches to visit on your next Caribbean cruise.