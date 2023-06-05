For thousands of years, bridges have connected people to places around the world. But beyond serving this very specific function, bridges have also become architectural landmarks that attract thousands -- sometimes millions -- of tourists each year; from San Francisco and Sydney to New York City and London.

Lucky for cruisers, there are several bridges your cruise ship can sail under, giving passengers a unique vantage point (and photo opportunity!) of some of the world's most iconic bridges.

Here are photos of 10 beautiful bridges your cruise ship can sail under, and the cruise ports where you'll find them.