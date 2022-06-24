Shore excursions are not required. With few exceptions, you are free to walk off the cruise ship and do your own thing. However, if you prefer guides or easy transportation, a shore excursion is probably for you. To give you the skills to make the most of your days in port, read on for our advice on what to expect from shore excursions and maximize the fun on your cruise vacation.

Shore excursions are cruise activities that take place while your cruise ship is in port. Think: snorkeling through coral reefs, exploring ancient Roman ruins, hiking on glaciers and shopping at local outdoor markets. All of those fun tours are as much a part of the cruise experience as enjoying the onboard amenities of your ship.

Shore Excursion Frequently Asked Questions:

Shore excursions inspire plenty of questions for first-time cruisers. Here are some of the most frequently asked:

How do shore excursions work on cruises?

To enhance each port visit (as well as to increase their profits), cruise lines offer organized shore excursions on all ships for additional fees. These land-based trips run the gamut from sightseeing city tours to cultural events and active pursuits. You can take a sunset pleasure cruise in St. Lucia, visit penguin colonies in Antarctica, go wine tasting in Provence or bike through Copenhagen. The tours can be booked onboard at your ship's excursions desk or online before you depart on your trip.

How does shore excursion credit work?

Some cruise lines and even some travel agents offer shore excursion credit as a booking perk. It is essentially a credit of a preset amount (often $50) applied to each day in port for which you book a shore excursion. If your excursion costs more than the credit amount, it becomes a discount. You rarely get credit back for unused excursion credits.

Are shore excursions included on a cruise?

While luxury lines, river cruises, small coastal ships, expedition ships and even some premium cruise lines include some shore excursions in their fares. Other tours on those lines and all excursions offered by mainstream cruise lines must be purchased.

How much do shore excursions cost?

For shore excursions that are not included in your cruise fare, budget a minimum of $50 per adult per excursion. There is no real upper limit as exclusive tours could cost thousands of dollars.

Do you have to do shore excursions on a cruise?

You absolutely do not have to do shore excursions on a cruise. You are free to come and go at will from most cruise ships while they are in ports of call. Shore excursions are simply one means to explore the areas visited by the ship and to participate in available activities off the ship.

Are shore excursions worth it?

For first time cruisers, shore excursions are definitely worth it. Arriving in multiple ports you are unfamiliar with and expecting to find the best things to do would be challenging at best and disastrous at worst. In most cases, shore excursions give you access to something that might otherwise be hard to arrange on your own.

Can you buy shore excursions on the ship?

Most ships have a shore excursion team through which you can get detailed information about the available tours and purchase excursions.

Do you take your passport on shore excursions?

Your cruise director or the daily newsletter will usually inform you if it's necessary to take your passport with you on a shore excursion. At a minimum, you need a photo ID and your cruise ship ID card. It’s also wise to take along the information provided by the ship about their agent in each port and the contact information for the local consulate. Are there instances where having a passport would help you? Of course. If you miss the ship’s departure, life will be easier with a passport. The same would be true if you are injured and unable to contact the ship. Most travelers rely on carrying a copy of their passport in ports, leaving the originals locked away safely in their staterooms. There are some cruise lines that hold your passports for you throughout the cruise. In those cases, you should carry a copy with your photo ID.

Should I tip on a shore excursion?