9 Best Adults-Only Cruise Ship Sun Decks

Ah, to be on a cruise and enjoying a bit of peace and quiet for a change. Tranquility might seem hard to come by on a modern mega cruise ship packed with people, but luckily, many cruise ship spaces were designed with relaxation in mind.

Adults-only sun decks are great places to escape the throngs of partiers, loud music, belly flop contests and young children associated with the main pool areas and other parts of the ship, particularly in the Caribbean, where the tunes are cranked up and the deck parties packed.

Adults-only sun decks come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Many have amenities not available in the main deck areas and nicer loungers or sun beds; some also require an entry fee. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to get away from it all, consider the following six sun adults-only cruise ship decks that maintain a strict adults-only ambience.