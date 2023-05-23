Memorial Day is upon us, and that means more chances to save on that last-minute summer cruise getaway.
Consider these deals "small but mighty": worthwhile gems and notable promotions are what characterize Memorial Day cruise deals, and while every cruise line may not offer one, the number of lines that do grows steadily every year. Plus, last-minute deals abound on short 3-day and weekend cruises over the Memorial Day long weekend -- and others, for that matter -- that are always worth looking into.
The Memorial Day Deal: MSC Cruises' Memorial Day Deal offers guests free Wi-Fi internet, free drinks, and up to $400 onboard credit on both U.S. and international cruise departures, from MSC Meraviglia (which recently homeported in New York) to the brand-new MSC World Europa.
Eligible MSC Cruises: All MSC Cruises are eligible for this promotion, provided they are booked during the sale period.
Good to Know: Offer expires May 29, 2023, and is applicable to new bookings only. Offer only open to U.S. Residents. Ask for “MEMORIAL DAY SALE” promotion when booking.
The Memorial Day Deal: Holland America's Anniversary Sale also coincides with Memorial Day, and the savings are being rolled out: deposits of just $25 per person on many sailings, up to 45% off, and up to $300 in onboard credits aboard select worldwide itineraries.
Eligible Holland America Line Cruises: Select cruises are available for this promotion, excluding Grand Voyages and sailings three days or less.
Good to Know: Select Summer and Winter 2023 cruises and Spring 2024 cruises are available for booking, excluding Grand Voyages and sailings under three days in duration. New bookings only, made by June 1, 2023.
The Memorial Day Deal: Luxury line Silversea is offering a two-category suite upgrade for all oceangoing voyages, or a one-category suite upgrade for its adventurous expedition cruises -- and up to $1,000 onboard credit and reduced deposits across its fleet, including its new Silver Endeavour.
Eligible Silversea Cruises: Select cruises departing from October 2023 through May 2024.
Good to Know: Sailings must be booked by May 31, 2023 to be eligible. Upgrades are only available for select suite categories across Silversea's fleet.
Be sure to check out Cruise Critic's deals tool to stay on top of all cruise deals, from last-minute getaways to luxury voyages and everything in between, and check out our guide on how to score the best dealson 3-day and weekend cruises this summer!
Updated May 23, 2023