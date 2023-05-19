It's More Than Entertainment: Sailing Aboard Virgin Voyages' Resilient Lady

Let's be frank: Everything on Virgin Voyages' brand-new Resilient Lady is entertainment. Dance parties aren't just parties. Dinner theater isn't just theater. And even a walk through the corridors of the ship might lead you to become a contestant in a game.

It's perhaps no surprise that a cruise line helmed by Sir Richard Branson -- founder of Virgin Records -- would offer the most innovative and eye-popping entertainment at sea. But with the launch of Resilient Lady on May 14, 2023, the cruise industry has gotten a glimpse into what the future might hold for cruise ship entertainment. The jaw-dropping talent is there, of course, but it's Virgin's don't-know-where-to-look staging, interactivity, and beautifully natural centering of gender identities, races, bodies, personalities and sexualities that has them ahead of the pack.

According to Richard Kilman, VP of Entertainment at Virgin Voyages, that's all part of the plan. "There was a tremendous amount of thought and purpose that went into it," he told Cruise Critic on board Resilient Lady's Mermaiden Voyage. "We try to think about entertainment in terms of creating experiences that could change your view of the world."