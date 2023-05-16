You may jump at the chance book a cruise on a new ship after its debut. Being one of the first people onboard a shiny new cruise ship gives you a first look at the latest technology, entertainment, and fun offerings cruise lines have packed their ships full of, not to mention bragging rights.

Yet booking a cruise on a new ship carries a heftier price tag than cruises aboard older ships. With a few money-saving tips, you’ll learn how to book a cruise on a new ship for less.