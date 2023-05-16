  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Celebrity Cruises' Magic Carpet on Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises' Magic Carpet on Celebrity Edge
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
8 Things You'll Love About Celebrity Edge
What Lines Are Doing With Next-Gen Cruise Technology
What Lines Are Doing With Next-Gen Cruise Technology
Where Are Cruise Ships Built?
Where Are Cruise Ships Built?
7 Reasons to Cruise Celebrity Flora in the Galapagos
7 Reasons to Cruise Celebrity Flora in the Galapagos
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
9 Reasons to Get Excited About P&O Cruises' Iona
5 Free Things to Do on Pacific Princess
5 Free Things to Do on Pacific Princess
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
6 Best Majestic Princess Cruise Tips
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
48 Hours in Brisbane Before or After a Cruise
Celebrity Apex at Southampton City Terminal (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Celebrity Apex at Southampton City Terminal (Photo: Adam Coulter)

6 Things Brits Will Love About Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Apex at Southampton City Terminal (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Celebrity Apex at Southampton City Terminal (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor
Celebrity Apex will be based in Southampton beginning in May 2024, replacing the older Celebrity Silhouette -- and Cruise Critic got a sneak peek of what this ship has in store for Brits looking for a cruise holiday.

The 2,910-passenger ship is the second in the line's revolutionary Edge-class vessels, and will mainly operate itineraries to brand-new 12-night Norwegian fjords and Arctic Circle sailing calling at Tromso and Norway’s northernmost city Honnigsvag. Mediterranean sailings will also feature on the programme, including a new call to Ibiza.

Here are 6 things Brits will be sure to love about Celebrity Apex.

Taking Selfies on the Pool Deck

Celebrity Apex main pool deck (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Celebrity Apex main pool deck (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Celebrity's Edge-class ships (Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Beyond) seem designed for the perfect backdrop to your selfie -- from the hands-in-a-heart-shape sculpture by the main pool deck, to the bright orange Magic Carpet at the side of the ship, to the art you'll find in all the corridors and stairwells, to the Martini-glass-shaped hot tubs, to Eden, the multi-use space at the aft of the ship where you'll find sinuous walkways, foliage and funky art.

Recharging in the Retreat

C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a

If you can afford it, we recommend booking a cabin in The Retreat, Celebrity's gorgeous, suites-only complex, where you get your own dining room, bar area and sundeck, complete with pool and hot tub. If you want to splurge, book a Kelly Hoppen-designed Edge-class Villa, a double-height, glass-enclosed space with stunning views.

Craft Cocktails at Eden

Celebrity Apex Veldt (1)
Celebrity Apex Veldt (1)

Given the choice, we'd likely spend most of our time in Eden, marvelling at the design, taking in the sea views and come evening time, sampling one of the ship's inspired cocktails. The cocktail list can seem overwhelming at first, but with a little help from the mixologist -- i.e. telling him/her what base spirit you like, the size and the mixer -- he/she will soon find the perfect one for you (Ours is The Shaman, a rum-based concoction with a unique smoky finish).

Martini Show at the Martini Bar

Main atrium and Martini bar on Celebrity Apex (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Main atrium and Martini bar on Celebrity Apex (Photo: Adam Coulter)

One of the highlights of any Celebrity cruise is watching the barmen precariously stack the glasses at the Martini Bar to pour dozens of drinks at once. These pro-mixologists stack a row of glasses several feet long as part of a nightly show, watched by open-mouthed onlookers, filming the whole thing. All this between bottle flipping and creating the best Martinis at sea at the ice-covered bar.

Dinner on the Edge

E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R

The aforementioned Magic Carpet also serves as a moveable dining and drinking venue, and Dinner on the Edge, though pricey, is not be missed. You'll be sitting 14 decks up, suspended over the side of the ship, eating an outstanding meal, whipped up by whatever the chef feels inclined to create that day. The sunset views are priceless (and don't worry, there are heaters for chillier climes).

Relaxing in the Rooftop Garden

Haitian born Paola Mathe, entrepreneur, creative director and creator of Fanm Djanm, lounges with her son in the Rooftop Garden onboard Celebrity Apex. (Photo: Annie Leibovitz)
Haitian born Paola Mathe, entrepreneur, creative director and creator of Fanm Djanm, lounges with her son in the Rooftop Garden onboard Celebrity Apex. (Photo: Annie Leibovitz)

Our favourite outdoor spot on Celebrity Apex, the Rooftop Garden is a beautifully designed park with plenty of seating and nooks and crannies, with real trees and funky metallic tree sculptures which provide shade on a hot day. During the day it's a lovely spot to relax; by night it's perfect for a pre-dinner drink, to watch live music on the main stage or catch a movie on the big screen.

Updated May 16, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$933 - 7-Nt Mediterranean w/ $1,200 Air Credit, $600 Bar Credit, $100 OBC, & More
3
$669 - 4-Nt. Bahamas w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, 75% off 2nd Guests, Free Drinks, Tips Included & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map