Royal Caribbean's Icon-class ships will make their debut in a big way in early 2024 with the maiden voyage of Icon of the Seas. That ship, and likely the class itself, will keep Royal Caribbean at the head of the pack when it comes to launching the biggest entertainment-packed ships around the world.

While we only know details about Icon of the Seas itself so far, two more Icon-class ships have been confirmed by Royal Caribbean and construction has already begun on the second Icon-class ship which is likely to have many if not all of the same features as Icon of the Seas.

Amenities and features on Royal Caribbean's Icon-class ships expand some of the most famous offerings on their wildly popular Oasis class of ships. Using Icon of the Seas as a blueprint, Icon-class ships will have eight distinct neighborhoods, over 40 restaurants and 28 cabin types, including the three-floor Ultimate Family Townhouse. That family-friendly ethos carries over to the biggest water park at sea, the tallest dropside at sea, and the largest swimming pool at sea by volume.

With more to offer than any Royal Caribbean ship at sea (or any other, really), Royal Caribbean's Icon-class ships have already proved to be a huge hit with excited cruisers booking this ship faster than any other in Royal Caribbean's 50-year history.

Read on for Cruise Critic's breakdown of everything you need to know about Royal Caribbean's Icon-class of ships.