Viva Cruises is likely to be a river cruise line you've never heard of -- but all that's set to change. The Germany company that was formed five years ago is now marketing its international English-speaking cruises in the U.S., U.K. and other countries.

It comes with a long-standing river cruise legacy as it is the tour operator arm of the parent shipbuilding company Scylla, which constructs and charters ships to well-known brands including Tauck and Riviera Travel and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Viva is unusual as it's the only river cruise line to sail year-round, which means you can book vacations from January through March, when other lines are shut and have the rivers all to yourself, aside from commercial traffic and pleasure boats. There are also some surprises aboard its ships.

Cruise Critic is just back from a seven-night round trip Vienna sailing with the first group of North Americans to experience the brand-new riverboat Viva Two. The ship carries 190 passengers and 52 crew members and sails on a variety of itineraries on the Danube, including Christmas market sailings. Here are some of our impressions of what to expect from Viva Cruises as you sail on one of Europe's most popular waterways.