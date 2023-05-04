The brand-new river cruise line Riverside Luxury Cruises has some storied roots. The line, owned by the German hotelier Seaside Collection, acquired the five luxury ships formerly owned by Crystal Cruises last year.

Six months later, and the first of those ships to set sail under its new ownership is the 150-passenger Riverside Mozart. The four-deck, 77-foot-wide Riverside Mozart is double the width of a regular river cruise ship, and the new line’s ambition is to be the best of the best - an ‘ultra’ luxury cruise line which serves the best cuisine and the best wines on the water.

We hopped onboard one of the ship’s maiden sailings, a four-night roundtrip cruise along the Danube River from Vienna. Here are five things we think you’ll love about Riverside Luxury Cruises and Riverside Mozart.