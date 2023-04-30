Red-eyed and groggy after an overnight transatlantic flight, I'm sitting in the baggage claim area of Amsterdam's Schiphol airport waiting for my dad to arrive from his own journey across the pond. As my eyes sift through the crowds pouring out of the international arrivals terminal, a sudden realization hits me: this is the first time in my 41 years of life that I'll be going on a trip with my father, just the two of us. Sure, there had been tons of family trips in my childhood days, but a father-son journey had somehow always eluded us.

The opportunity to spend any kind of leisurely time with my old man has been a rare commodity as of late. Not only have we lived apart for a couple of decades (I live in Miami and he lives with my mom in Puerto Rico), but our daily lives are worlds apart. My routine revolves around my job and my school-aged kids; he's a retiree whose priority is balancing his multiple doctor appointments with helping my mother care for my elderly grandparents.

Not only would we get to travel together, but we'd do so with an experience that was new to us both: a 7-night river cruise across the Netherlands and Belgium on Emerald Cruises' newest ship, Emerald Luna.

After collecting dad and his luggage, we make our way out of Schiphol airport on the NS train en route to Amsterdam's Centraal Station -- and on to our mutual journey of river cruise discovery.