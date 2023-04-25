The best Christmas markets in Europe draw revelers by the thousand to enjoy the aroma of gingerbread and mulled wine alongside charming stalls selling traditional toys, local crafts, specialty foods and more. And they've been doing this, in some cases, for hundreds of years.

Numerous destinations on river cruises across Europe could hold the title of best European Christmas market, from Germany to Hungary and beyond. These markets typically run from mid-November right up until Christmas, and Europe's river cruises allow you to visit several holiday markets in Europe often in the space of a week or less.

So where are the best Christmas markets in Europe and how can you get to them on a river cruise? Read on and get planning your holiday festivities.