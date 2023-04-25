Christmas markets in Europe have a rich cultural history dating back hundreds of years. These days, revelers show up by the thousand to enjoy the aroma of gingerbread and mulled wine alongside charming stalls selling traditional toys, local crafts, specialty foods and more.

Numerous destinations on river cruises across Europe could hold the title of best European Christmas market, from France to Germany, Hungary and beyond. These markets typically run from mid-November right up until Christmas, and Europe's river cruises allow you to visit several holiday markets in Europe often in the space of a week or less.

So where are the best Christmas markets in Europe and how can you get there on a river cruise? Read on and get planning your holiday festivities.