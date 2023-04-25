I'm recently back from the inaugural Limitless Voyage sailing aboard Scarlet Lady, the first itinerary to come from the partnership between Virgin Voyages and music superstar Jennifer Lopez, who serves as the chief entertainment and lifestyle officer of the brand’s fleet of Ladyships.

Since Lopez's role was created last year, there's been excitement and speculation as to how it would play out. The position represents a break in tradition from the typical godmother role that cruise lines dedicate for their ships.

Lopez's first effort, the Limitless Voyage, was a workshop for women entrepreneurs that doubled as a wellness retreat at sea. Focusing on women of color, the sailing may also provide a blueprint for one cruise line to influence how diverse, like-minded women want to travel with its brand.

We sailed this particularly special itinerary as part of Virgin's existing Dominican Daze itinerary, a five-night sailing roundtrip from Miami that visits Puerto Plata in the D.R. and of course, Bimini, where the Virgin-owned Beach Club is.

Here's what the sailing was all about.